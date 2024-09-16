”But we’ve worked really hard on the shows… We took a long time putting it together and have been doing it in Sydney and had an amazing response.”

Walliams says the thing he’s most looking forward to about his New Zealand shows is the part involving questions from the audience.

”It’s the most fun because you’re thinking on your feet and anything can happen,” he said.

”That part has actually brought the biggest laughs in the show because it’s the interaction with people that people love and the fact that it’s all completely in the moment and will be different every night wherever you go.

”[In Sydney] this girl about 20 got up and said, ‘Can you give my mum a hug? Because she hasn’t been touched by a man for many years.’ And yes, I gave her a hug, but it went no further than that.



”And we had a boy who said, ‘David, I’ve read all 43 of your books, when are you gonna write a good one?’ Which was very funny – well, funnier for the audience than for me, but it was a great moment in the show. And actually, the ruder the question, the funnier it is.”

Walliams’ success in the past few decades is remarkable given he and fellow Little Britain co-founder Matt Lucas were performing to a handful of people at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival when they first started out in comedy.

Now, Little Britain is an iconic sketch show – and Walliams alone is selling out venues across the world and has sold more than 56 million copies of his children’s books.

He told Real Life he’s “constantly reminding myself how lucky I am”.

”It’s good to remember that, because we went from playing to three people, to playing to 10,000 people. People don’t really see the journey. They’re obviously not really aware of you until you’re successful. But we remember, and it’s a pretty amazing journey,” Walliams said.

”When we [first started] playing arenas, we had to look around the arena and take it in before the audience came in and think ‘this is crazy’, because to be honest, when we started, we were in a room that seated 100 people, and if we filled it we were over the moon.

”I just feel very, very lucky that I’ve had success in these different areas. To have a successful comedy career and then have a successful career as an author – it’s not something I take for granted.”



