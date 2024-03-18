Little Britain star David Walliams is bringing the laughs to Kiwi shores come September.

An Audience with David Walliams, a “first-of-its-kind event” for the Little Britain star, is stopping in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with Walliams bringing his signature cheeky humour and wickedly funny tales to three incredible shows.

Walliams will perform at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on September 28, Wellington’s St James Theatre on September 30 and Christchurch’s Douglas Lilburn Auditorium on October 2.

The show is set to offer a glimpse behind the curtain of Walliams’ comedy career, bringing never-before-heard stories with a side of his signature wit and charm.

“I have never done a show like this before, which makes it all the more exciting”, says Walliams. “I can’t wait to step on the stage in New Zealand for your entertainment.

He adds: “I promise there will be laughs galore, stories I have never told before and a chance for you to ask me absolutely anything you want. However rude.

“I can’t wait to see you there. We are going to have a great time together.”

Walliams made a name for himself bringing iconic characters to the silver screen. Little Britain, a sketch comedy series he created in collaboration with Matt Lucas, has won a number of international awards since it first hit television 20 years ago, including three Baftas.

Its success was followed by Come Fly with Me, a mockumentary series that captured the hearts of Brits back in 2010.

Walliams has also dabbled in judging panels, appearing on the ITV hit show Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and Australia’s Got Talent in 2022.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas starred on Little Britain together.

Taking his storytelling to the page, the comedian has demonstrated his best comedy genius in best-selling books such as The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny, captivating audiences of all ages. Walliams was last in Aotearoa in 2017 to promote his 10th children’s novel, Bad Dad.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public on March 26 at 12pm. You can visit tegdainty.com for tickets and more information.



