David Walliams reportedly confronted a Tiktoker for sneakily filming him on a plane. Photo / TikTok; @jmemcdonald1

An TikToker has provoked controversy by filming British comedian and children’s author David Walliams on a first-class flight.

TikToker @jmemcdonald1 called Walliams a “bean” for reporting him to the airline, saying he wasn’t sure he’d be able to fly with the airline again.

The clips show an unhappy Walliams in the Emirates lounge, giving the evil eyes to the social media prankster.

“Just had an argument with David Walliams in the First Class lounge cause of this video,” proclaims the caption.

He proceeds to show a clip of what he claims to be Walliams’ foot in the adjoining First Class pod.

The comments on the clip which has garnered 2.4 million views, however, were not sympathetic.

While the identity of the man in the film was not confirmed as Walliams, they did not feel he deserved being harassed by the prankster.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to be filmed without being asked,” wrote one. “No way people think he’s in the wrong for not wanting to be secretly filmed while paying for 1st Class.”

Others thought it was hilarious, calling it “Come Fly With Me in real life” referring to a comedy starring Walliams and collaborator Matt Lucas set on an aeroplane.

Many wrote off Walliams’ reaction as a mark of his character. The comedian was embroiled in recent controversy after being caught by a ‘hot mic’ on the set of X Factor, making derogatory comments about contestants. He later made a public apology.

British Comedian David Walliams. Photo / File

However others say the Little Britain writer is judged harshly and can’t be expected to be friendly to everyone he meets. “He was so nice when I met him! I think people just have days when they cba and that’s fair,” said one.

The advent of the smartphone camera has been the bane of privacy. While many airport terminals are constructed to avoid loitering paparazzi, there is little to stop lenses entering their lounges, beyond common decency.

Perhaps he would have had more caution filming heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, who got into an altercation with a passenger in April. He was filmed punching a passenger who was harassing him in his seat.

“What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me,” said the prize fighter recalling the incident on his podcast following the incident. “My wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I gonna do?”

Emirates’ privacy guidelines allows passengers to take photos or videos of their “personal experiences” using smartphones or personal cameras “as long as they do not violate others’ privacy.”

The airline was contacted for comment on the incident.