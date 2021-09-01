Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes in 'deep pain' over husband's death

NeNe announces husband is 'transitioning to the other side'. Video / Fantasia Takeover via YouTube

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is mourning the loss of her husband Gregg, just days after she revealed the seriousness of his illness to fans on a night out.

Page Six has confirmed that Gregg Leakes passed away on Wednesday after a tragic battle with colon cancer; he was 66.

An official statement, sent on behalf of the grieving family confirms the death and reveals their grief at this difficult time.

"Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," the couple's representative said in a press release.

The statement continued: "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time."

NeNe Leakes and her now late husband Gregg divorced in 2011 only to remarry in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

This past weekend, NeNe, 53, was captured on video telling fans at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, that her husband's condition was terminal and he would soon be "transitioning to the other side".

NeNe took to the microphone at the popular Atlanta nightspot, to explain her situation to fans who were criticising her for not wishing them a happy birthday.

"You don't know what we're dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say 'happy birthday,' OK?"

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. Six months later he appeared to be in remission, then in June this year NeNe confirmed that the cancer had returned.

NeNe and Gregg shared a complex love story. They first married in 1997, then divorced in 2011, but remarried in 2013. The couple have a 22-year-old son. Their son, Brentt, has also expressed his grief over watching his father's battle with cancer. In an impassioned Instagram post he pleaded:

"Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so … valuable dog. I can't express it. I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people."