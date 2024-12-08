For those who are holding out to find out where Reacher will get off the bus next, Amazon’s latest announcement gets you one step closer.

Season three of the hit show Reacher will debut on February 20, Prime Video confirmed at the mammoth pop culture convention CCXP in Sao Paulo, where it also unveiled the first teaser at its public panel.

What can we tell from the first glimpse? Still travelling light, the itinerant Reacher is in a new town with a new case to solve. Based on Lee Child’s 2003 book Persuader, season three finds him looking for an undercover informant from the US Government’s Drug Enforcement Administration and taking on a sprawling criminal organisation in the process.

Season 3 of Prime Video's Reacher has been given a release date. Photo / Prime Video

Alan Ritchson is back of course, as is Maria Sten as Frances Neagley - a character who’s earned her own spinoff show, news confirmed in October - and they’re joined by Anthony Michael Hall of The Breakfast Club fame, British actor Sonya Cassidy, Japanese-American actor Brian Tee and other new faces - including towering bodybuilder Olivier “The Dutch Giant” Richters.