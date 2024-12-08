Advertisement
Reacher season 3 date confirmed at CCXP Brazil

Stars discuss details of new season where Prime Video unveiled its first teaser trailer. Video / Prime Video

For those who are holding out to find out where Reacher will get off the bus next, Amazon’s latest announcement gets you one step closer.

Season three of the hit show Reacher will debut on February 20, Prime Video confirmed at the mammoth pop culture convention CCXP in Sao Paulo, where it also unveiled the first teaser at its public panel.

What can we tell from the first glimpse? Still travelling light, the itinerant Reacher is in a new town with a new case to solve. Based on Lee Child’s 2003 book Persuader, season three finds him looking for an undercover informant from the US Government’s Drug Enforcement Administration and taking on a sprawling criminal organisation in the process.

Season 3 of Prime Video's Reacher has been given a release date. Photo / Prime Video
Season 3 of Prime Video's Reacher has been given a release date. Photo / Prime Video

Alan Ritchson is back of course, as is Maria Sten as Frances Neagley - a character who’s earned her own spinoff show, news confirmed in October - and they’re joined by Anthony Michael Hall of The Breakfast Club fame, British actor Sonya Cassidy, Japanese-American actor Brian Tee and other new faces - including towering bodybuilder Olivier “The Dutch Giant” Richters.

We see them face off in the teaser. Paulie is Reacher’s “most formidable foe yet”, Ritchson told the CCXP audience, and makes the show’s protagonist look “absolutely tiny”.

He said he thought season three was “by far the best season we’ve ever made”. It sees Reacher forced to go undercover and “things get quite dangerous”.

Ritchson, Sten and Child (who also executive-produces the show) discussed the new season during the lengthy Prime Video panel at CCXP, hosted by Brazilian journalists Ikaro Kadoshi and Aline Diniz.

“This is Reacher - the lone wolf badass,” said Child. “There’s nothing like Reacher on his own with a big problem to solve.”

Author Lee Child (2nd from right) with Alan Ritchson (centre) who plays Jack Reacher in the TV series, Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) and Brazilian hosts Ikaro (left) and Aline Diniz at the CCXP24 expo in Sao Paolo in early December. Photo / Jean Flanders
Author Lee Child (2nd from right) with Alan Ritchson (centre) who plays Jack Reacher in the TV series, Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) and Brazilian hosts Ikaro (left) and Aline Diniz at the CCXP24 expo in Sao Paolo in early December. Photo / Jean Flanders

The first three episodes will land on Prime Video on February 20, with the rest of the season - there are eight episodes in total - rolling out weekly each Thursday.

It follows in the wake of the popular second season, which launched at the end of 2023 and became the streaming platform’s most-viewed release that year, and 2022’s debut season which enjoyed approval from fans and critics alike for its faithful rendering of Child’s protagonist.

In more good news for Jack Reacher fans, a fourth season has been greenlit and will begin production next year.

The show has built a strong following in New Zealand, with the series enjoying popularity matched by the books, which regularly top the local bestseller charts and library withdrawals.

