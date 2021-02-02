Rapper Silento arrested over the murder of his cousin

The rapper known as Silento, who released the hit track Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015, has been arrested in the US for allegedly murdering his cousin. Photo / Silento, Vevo

The 23-year-old rapper known as Silento, who released hit track 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' in 2015, has been arrested in the US for the alleged murder of his cousin.

The musician, real name Ricky Hawk, was arrested and taken into custody by the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia today in relation to the death of his cousin Frederick Rooks on January 21.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

According to Lieutenant Rod Bryant, police responded to a call after shots were fired in Panthersville, south-east of Atlanta, at approximately 3.30am on January 21.

Rooks was found lying on a road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police had no information about the suspect.

Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution today: "However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks' cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks' murder."

Hawk has been arrested multiple times in recent months on charges related to domestic violence, weapons and speeding charges.

His hit track, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) rose to No 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent release was the single Swish on January 28. He also released an album, Skyrolyrics, in October 2020.

The rapper remains in police custody.