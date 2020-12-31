Rapper MF DOOM dead aged 49

MF Doom was a legendary figure in hip-hop. Photo / Getty

MF DOOM, the cult rapper known for his masked stage persona, has died aged 49.

The British-born American rapper was much-loved by hip-hop fans for his complex rhymes and eccentric subject matter and has been releasing music since first bursting onto the scene in the 90s with the group KMD.

The rapper, real name Daniel Dumile, died on October 31 but his death was only revealed today by his wife Jasmine in a statement posted to social media.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," Jasmine wrote.

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.

"Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL! To Dumile The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business... Posted by MF DOOM on Thursday, 31 December 2020

Tributes are pouring in for Dumile, who reinvented himself as MF DOOM following the tragic death of his brother Dingilizwe Dumile AKA Subroc, who died in 1993.

He also lost his 14-year-old son in 2017, taking to social media to share the tragic news with fans.

"King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile 2/22/03 - 12/18/2017 the greatest son one could ask for," Doom wrote in a caption accompanying of him holding a picture of his son.

"Safe journey and may all our ancestors greet you with open arms. One of our greatest inspirations. Thank you for allowing us to be your parents."

MF DOOM forever - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2020

WOW Rest Easy MF Doom ...



those who know -- know...



one of the most influential, unique, and brilliant MCs of all time. there is no way to squeeze into one tweet how important and special this man was. just go dig into his catalogue (start with KMD's first album) and zone out — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 31, 2020

rIP mF dOOM ! wTF — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020

Peak levels of happiness when Tyler, The Creator and Earl Sweatshirt met MF DOOM for the first time



He really was your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper 🙏pic.twitter.com/EdfutH79CW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 31, 2020