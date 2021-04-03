Rapper DMX taken off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack

Rapper DMX has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition after suffering an overdose. Video / Getty

US rapper DMX is reportedly in hospital in serious condition, after a heart attack.

An update from his lawyer says he has now been taken off life support (as of Sunday morning, NZ time) and is breathing on his own again.

"We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point," Murray Richman, the rapper's lawyer, said.

DMX has reportedly been taken off life support and is breathing on his own, according to his lawyer. Keep praying 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jYqyuCzZUA — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 3, 2021

According to TMZ, the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose. The entertainment news site states the rapper's prognosis is "not good".

Celebrities have taken to social media to send their well wishes to the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons.

Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

The rapper was admitted to White Plains hospital in New York on Friday (US time).

This is a developing story. More to come.