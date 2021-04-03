Rapper DMX taken off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack

US rapper DMX is reportedly in hospital in serious condition, after a heart attack.
An update from his lawyer says he has now been taken off life support (as of Sunday morning, NZ time) and is breathing on his own again.
"We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point," Murray Richman, the rapper's lawyer, said.
According to TMZ, the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose. The entertainment news site states the rapper's prognosis is "not good".
Celebrities have taken to social media to send their well wishes to the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons.
The rapper was admitted to White Plains hospital in New York on Friday (US time).
This is a developing story. More to come.