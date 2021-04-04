Rapper DMX 'clinging to life' in ICU following drug overdose

Rapper DMX has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition after suffering an overdose. Video / Getty

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, remains in a New York hospital in grave condition, followed a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

Despite reports yesterday that he was now breathing on his own, that is still not true and the rapper remains on life support and in critical condition.

His family has been allowed to visit him in the last few hours, but DMX reportedly remains unresponsive and with "little brain activity".

TMZ reports DMX received visits from his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and his mother, Arnett Simmons, who were able to see him in ICU as he "clings to life".

Rapper DMX speaks during the 2012 Rock the Bells Festival press conference and Fan Appreciation Party on at Santos Party House on June 13, 2012 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Musicians and other celebrities have taken to social media to send the rapper their well wishes and ask the world to "pray for DMX".

"Prayers for DMX and his family," Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

A chorus of other celebrities joined in on the well wishes, as the rapper remains in serious condition since being admitted to hospital on Friday (US time).

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

The 50-year-old rapper, who has fathered 15 children, remains in White Plains hospital in New York.

DMX has previously opened up about his addiction to crack cocaine, which began when he was 14 after he smoked a marijuana cigarette laced with the drug.

The rapper shot to stardom in the early 1990s, with his debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998, which received both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.

He has since topped the charts numerous times, in the US and around the world.