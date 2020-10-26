Rami Malek spills on playing Bond villain in No Time To Die

Rami Malek says playing Bond villain Safin was not "psychologically easy" for him.

The 39-year-old actor stars as Bond's nemesis Safin in the upcoming movie No Time To Die and he admitted that tapping into the mind of the depraved character was difficult.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Rami explained: "When I think about Safin I think about someone who is meticulous but measured, and there is something about that that is really unnerving and unsettling. He's someone that at times I feel gives you the sensation that you're being watched and that again is quite unsettling. He asks you to question what you think is right, what you think is wrong and is your interpretation of those two things as accurate as it seems to be.

Rami Malek as Safin in No Time To Die. Photo / Supplied

"I think you start asking questions about what evil is. And with this character especially I find him fascinating because he can detach from empathy in order to meticulously carry out his will and I start to wrap myself up in who that person is psychologically. He's ruthless and that might be – I'm in danger of giving too much away here – a result of something that's happened to him, but even acknowledging that taps into the analytical side of him as well. I think the fact that he can still find a way to appreciate his own evil is something that is quite petrifying and psychologically something that was not easy for me to tap into."

Malek also revealed co-star Daniel Craig was horrified the first time he saw Safin's scarred face, which was achieved with the help of Game Of Thrones' Emmy-winning prosthetics supervisor Barrie Gower.

Rami said: "I think I met Daniel for the first time with that make-up on and he took a step back from me. That was already a good sign."

Despite playing foes on screen, the pair bonded on set and Daniel made cocktails for them to enjoy.

Rami said: "We did have some Negronis. He whipped some out at the end. He can mix a great cocktail, Mr Craig can."