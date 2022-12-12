Tim Commerford (2nd left) has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Commerford, 54, revealed that he had his prostate removed just a couple of months before going on the band’s reunion tour.

He kept his health issues private, with the support of his bandmates, his partner and sons.

“Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer,” he shared in a new interview. “I’ve been someone that’s taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself.”

Commerford only found out he was sick when he couldn’t get life insurance due to high PSA (Prostate-specific antigen) numbers. Doctors advised him to have a biopsy which confirmed he had cancer.

He told Spin that he “blames himself” as he should have “taken it more seriously”, but now wants to “grab hold of the reins” and take control of his recovery.

“You can find yourself in a situation like I’m in where it’s like, ‘f***, my whole life changed’,” he continued.

“With everything that happens to me now, I wonder, am I feeling this way because I have cancer? Am I losing my hair because I have cancer? Whatever it is, it makes me wonder if it’s happening because I have cancer.

“The suffering part of it, the physical suffering after the surgery, I’ve never felt pain quite like that. I have metal plates in my head and cadaver parts in my body. I’ve done a lot of damage through sports and mountain biking and this sort of thing, and I’ve always felt like I had a really high tolerance for pain, and that s*** brought me to my knees.

“After the pain went away, I still haven’t really been able to get up, even though I’m working out and doing s***, but psychologically, the damage is severe. It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional.”

He underwent surgery two months before joining his bandmates on tour, admitting that it was “brutal”.

His six-month test results “came back at zero”, he told the outlet.

“That’s the best I can feel for the rest of my life,” he added.

“Every day I get closer to that test is like, ‘F*** man, is this going to be the time when the number is going to go up and I’m going to the next thing, whatever that is?’ I already went through some pain and s***. And I’m continuing to go through like, some crazy s***.”