Radio wars: Mark Richardson to join MediaWorks as host for new talk brand

The changes are a part of the show's new strategy to "reinvigorate" the programme. Video / Three

The changes are a part of the show's new strategy to "reinvigorate" the programme. Video / Three

MediaWorks has nabbed Mark Richardson for a new radio gig.

The Block NZ host resigned from his position on the AM show in September, just weeks after Duncan Garner exited his role on the morning current affairs show. His co-host of five years Amanda Gillies also resigned to take on a new role as Newshub's national correspondent.

Today it has been revealed Richardson will join MediaWorks in the new year. The media company formerly owned Three before it sold off its TV arm in 2019, which was then purchased by Discovery.

He is joining MediaWorks' new talk radio brand. Richardson will join former Newshub presenter Wilhelmina Shrimpton, plus broadcaster Polly Gillespie and entrepreneur Robett Hollis.

In a statement released by MediaWorks Richardson says he is looking forward to his new live radio venture.

"I'm really excited to get behind the mic at MediaWorks on this new station. Nothing beats the fast-paced nature of live radio and I'm proud to be joining the impressive team assembled to date."

Mark Richardson is joining MediaWorks for a radio hosting gig. Photo / Supplied

MediaWorks director of news and talk Dallas Gurney says he is "thrilled to have Polly, Mark, Wilhelmina and Robett join us as we look to do something different with news and talk in 2022".

It's another get for MediaWorks which announced last week that Newshub political reporter Tova O'Brien is joining the network.

O'Brien is set to host on the new talk radio brand being launched by MediaWorks in 2022.

Details on the lineup for MediaWorks' new talk station will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Yesterday Discovery ANZ announced Melissa Chan-Green would be joining Ryan Bridge on a new-look AM show in 2022, with additional presenters to be announced soon.

At the time of Richardson's resignation from the AM show, he said he would still appear as a guest host on The Project NZ and will continue to host Three's The Block NZ.

"I will still be yelling 'tools down' and annoying people on The Project once a week, I just won't be annoying people on this show." He said in the meantime it was still business as usual.

"And besides Ryan you are going to need the mentoring from me and Amanda to get you truly ready for next year."