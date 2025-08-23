Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ZM radio star Bree Tomasel talks Taskmaster NZ and mental health

By Sophie Neville
Woman's Day·
6 mins to read

ZM host Bree Tomasel is trading the anarchy of radio for the chaos of the latest season of the comedy show Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Michele Hyslop

ZM host Bree Tomasel is trading the anarchy of radio for the chaos of the latest season of the comedy show Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Michele Hyslop

Radio and reality TV star Bree Tomasel always imagined that, by her mid-30s, she’d have life all figured out. And from the outside, it certainly looks like she does. With a brilliant broadcasting career, a loving partner and a bestselling book under her belt, the talented funnywoman seems to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save