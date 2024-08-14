Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Taskmaster NZ’s Paul Williams on finding fans in the UK

By Russell Baillie
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Scotland bound: Paul Williams has two shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. Photo / supplied

Scotland bound: Paul Williams has two shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. Photo / supplied

Paul Williams is the guy keeping the straight face and the stopwatch on Taskmaster NZ, currently in its fifth season of finding which comedians are smartest at doing stupid stuff.

But it’s not just at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener