Radio Hauraki's Beer & Pie July: Which pie and beer combo is the best of the bunch?

Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath discover the classics never disappoint. Photo / Supplied

It's week three of Radio Hauraki's Beer and Pie July, where every day, the Radio Hauraki Breakfast duo of Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells work their way through NZ's finest beer and pie combinations.

Why, you ask? Well, four years ago it started as a rhyme that rolled off the tongue and now it's grown into a nationwide movement with bars and restaurants around New Zealand taking part.

Each week we will cut through the creamy mushroom and give you the best of the week as decided by Jeremy and Matt.

Week Three

Jeremy:

Week three and some small issues are starting to arise with Beer & Pie July, namely some of the pies and beers are starting to morph into one. Granted, this may be more to do with my unsophisticated palate than the range of tasty pies and blizzard cold crafty beers that have passed my lips.

Despite that, last week brought with it a standout combo which originated from regions of En Zed that helped shape me into the slightly unhinged adult I am now.

The beer was from Hamilton, the city I spent my last few years of high school frequenting late night hot spots such as Freemans Cocktail Bar, The Outback Inn and the world famous Hillcrest Tavern. In hindsight, perhaps this was the beginning of the demise of my palate.

However, there was no mistaking the flavours of Good George's Fog City Hazy IPA, coming in a larger 'squealer' bottle this Tron brewed hazy was a lovely little match for the classic steak and cheese pie.

The steak and cheese came from the town of Okaihau, the gateway to the stunning Hokianga. This tightly packaged Kiwi Kai Steak and Cheese is a classic and we all know, you simply can't go wrong when someone puts together such a tight little package. God bless The 'Tron and God bless Okaihau.

Matt:

Unlike Jeremy you can keep feeding me delicious pies and beers from all around this beautiful country and I will devour and enjoy every last morsel.

July is a very emotional month for me, two Kiwi classics combining for a month long love affair brings a tear to my eye and makes my heart swell with pride. So, when I'm asked to choose my favourite combo of the week it's like picking a favourite child (although the youngest is always the favourite), but last week I simply chose the first one that hit my lips on Monday.

The pairing was a Baker's Son Angus Beef and Cheese washed down with the veteran of the Kiwi APA's - The Panhead Supercharger. Often it's the simple pleasures and this simple combo gave me all the pleasures.

