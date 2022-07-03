R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years' jail for sex trafficking and abusing young girls. Photo / AP

R Kelly's lawyers are reportedly suing the "gulag" jail where he is being held for $161 million.

The convicted sex predator's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, announced the action on Friday, saying it was the result of the singer "illegally" being placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), Brooklyn, where he was jailed after being sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking and abusing young girls.

He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, though it has now been reported the docket suggests Kelly is seeking $161 million.

It is the same jail where convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, is incarcerated.

Bonjean said on Twitter, "This evening we sued the MDC Brooklyn for illegally confining R. Kelly to suicide watch."

She added: "R. Kelly is not suicidal. He was in fine spirits after his sentencing hearing and ready to fight his appeal. Placing him on suicide watch was punitive conduct by the @BureauOfPrisons."

The lawyer told Fox News the monitoring was "in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights". She also told NBC News: "MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag.

"My partner and I spoke with Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine, was behaving appropriately and was eager to pursue his appeal."

Suicide watch typically leads to a prisoner being placed in a bare-bones cell and issued a tear-resistant, one-piece smock to wear. It also often includes increased observation from wardens.

Kelly – real name Robert Sylvester Kelly – will face a second trial in August on charges he possessed child sexual abuse images. He was sentenced to three decades in prison at

the US District Court in New York for masterminding a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

