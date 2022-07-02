Britney Spears' father is alleged to have bugged her room during her 13-year conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' father has denied he bugged his daughter's bedroom.

E! News has reported the pop star's father filed new court documents last month calling the allegations "salacious and false".

"In fact, there are no documents regarding the alleged bugging or surveillance of Britney's bedroom, and this is because it never happened," he added.

In conjunction with the legal filing that said "there was never any spying of Britney's bedroom", her father's legal team have also provided documents to the pop icon's lawyer "showing that the assertions of Britney's counsel regarding the so-called 'spying operation' have no merit".

Allegations about the singer's father's "spying" methods made headlines for the first time last year when the New York Times unveiled its documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, in which shocking details of the star's conservatorship were brought to light.

A former security team member who worked for the Toxic singer said her father "monitored the pop star's phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom without her knowledge."

When the allegations were made public, the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart responded: "Placing a listening device in Britney's bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony."

The attorney told the Times: "These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated."

Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart says, "These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated." Photo / Getty Images

The news comes after court documents obtained by TMZ revealed the Gimme More singer's father took US$36 million ($53m) during her conservatorship.

Rosengart stated in the documents that the singer's father mismanaged business and finances throughout the 13-year conservatorship, which ended last November, going on to claim her father earned US$6m that he did not have the right to. Rosengart hopes a judge will order him to pay the sum back to the singer.

The pop star's father is said to have spent part of the money pitching a programme called Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos. And it's claimed that "millions" more were spent on lawyers for the conservatorship, totalling more than US$44m.