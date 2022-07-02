Kim Kardashian wants a new look to go with her new life. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wants a new look to go with her new life. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is on a mission to look slimmer.

The reality star, who is known for her famous curves, has sparked rumours she had some butt filler removed after appearing slimmer in new photos - but sources close to the star have revealed that's not the case.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said the mother of four has not had a reduction or filler removal but has simply stopped getting "Brazilian Bum Lift" top-ups.

A BBL is a surgical procedure where fat is removed from another area of the body – hips, or stomach – and injected into the bum area.

Kim Kardashian in 2017 when she was having regular BBL top-ups. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to the star said, "Kim never had implants – it was a fat transfer into her butt," adding, "She had it topped up every so often throughout her marriage to Kanye [West] but now she's over that look.

"She's stopped getting the transfers and letting it decrease naturally as she loses weight.

"Kanye loved that look but [new boyfriend] Pete [Davidson] just wants her to be happy and loves her whatever she looks like.

"She's gone through a big life change with the divorce and wants a new look to go with her new life."

The Skims owner has long fought speculation she had butt implants, even going as far as getting a scan to prove the rumours wrong in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian, who has recently revealed she has lost 9.5kg, first sparked rumours of a reduction last year when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a pair of tight leggings.

Since the post fans have noticed the star's shrinking figure, with the mother of four confirming in an interview with the Today show she has lost almost 10kg this year.

Kim Kardashian has stopped getting regular BBL top-ups. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the star revealed to Vogue she lost more than 7kg in three weeks so she could wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress to the Met Gala.

"I tried [the dress] on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.'

"I had to lose 16 pounds [7.25kg] down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks."