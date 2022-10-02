Jonathan Van Ness gave one Kiwi shopper the shock of her life when he popped up at beauty store Sephora in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Queer Eye's favourite hair stylist, Jonathan Van Ness, has shocked a Kiwi woman in a beauty store while on tour with his stand up show in New Zealand.

Posting a video to Instagram, Van Ness shares that he popped into beauty outlet Sephora in Auckland to see if his line of hair care products was in stock.

Standing in front of a display of his range, he's seen hugging a woman who holds her hand over her mouth in disbelief.

"S***, sorry, excuse me, sorry," she says to Van Ness who chuckles and places a hand on her shoulder.

Van Ness calls the woman "a super sweet lady" in his caption where he reveals he signed a few of his products for fans to nab from the Auckland store.

"I asked this super sweet lady if she needed help finding anything and signed a few boxes if you wanna grab them Auckland."

The video has received almost 40,000 likes and nearly 500 comments including: "Omg haere mai (welcome)!!!!" and "Welcome to New Zealand you gorgeous person."

One commenter asks how the woman stayed so composed: "She held it together so well I would be a mess," they said of the chance of meeting Van Ness, who found fame on Netflix series Queer Eye as the show's "grooming expert".

He's also known for his work on Gay of Thrones, a web series parody show, and hosts podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness was in Auckland for his live comedy show The Imaginary Living Room Olympian at The Civic theatre last night.

According to an audience member, Van Ness received a standing ovation for his performance.