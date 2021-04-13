Queer Eye star Tan France expecting first baby with husband Rob via surrogate

The Queer Eye and Next In Fashion star is about to become a dad. Photo / Getty Images

Queer Eye star Tan France is about to realise his dream of becoming a father.

France, 37, and husband Rob are expecting their first child together via surrogate. The dad-to-be announced the news on his Instagram page this morning, sharing a photo of himself edited with an ultrasound over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" the Next In Fashion host wrote.

"No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

He went on to say, "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

His husband Rob, an artist, shared a sweet illustration of a baby on his own Instagram page and wrote, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this."

France has been open about wanting children in the past, telling NPR's Terry Goss in 2019 that he "always wanted to be a father".

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," he explained, adding that "surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot".

"I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I've wanted for many, many, many years. And so that was the plan," he said. "And I actually — crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."

France told People in February 2020 that he couldn't be happier in his relationship with his "really handsome" husband who "tells me I'm beautiful every day".

"Every day, he just tells me how much he loves me and everything he loves about me, and I do the same for him.

"And it's not something we said 'Oh we should do this for each other.' We just started doing it."