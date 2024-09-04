“I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago.

“And what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary.”

Praising the staff who cared for him at Frimley Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, he added: “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!”

The We Will Rock You hitmaker continued to explain to his dedicated fans that he delayed informing them about his stroke because he doesn’t like to receive sympathy.

“I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy, please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox,” he said.

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of the band Queen at Live Aid on July 13, 1985 in London, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

May’s stroke comes just four years after he had a “small” heart attack.

In May 2020 after finding out he ripped his buttock muscles, doctors made a frightening discovery and told him that he was also suffering from three congested arteries which resulted in the heart attack.

After having three stents placed, he encouraged everyone over 60 to get an angiogram.

“What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be,” he said. “I could have died from that. Anyway, I didn’t die, I came out.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald