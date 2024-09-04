Brian May of Queen has revealed he suffered a 'minor stroke' just four years after his heart attack. Photo / Getty Images
Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed he suffered a “minor stroke” that left him unable to “control” his arm.
The 77-year-old rocker has taken to social media to share a scary health update while reassuring fans that he is doing okay despite the “little health hiccup” that saw him rushed to the hospital last week.
Admitting he found the ordeal “a little scary”, the legendary musician appeared in good health as he told his three million Instagram followers that he is relieved to still be able to play his beloved instrument.
“I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago.
“And what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary.”
Praising the staff who cared for him at Frimley Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, he added: “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!”
The We Will Rock You hitmaker continued to explain to his dedicated fans that he delayed informing them about his stroke because he doesn’t like to receive sympathy.
In May 2020 after finding out he ripped his buttock muscles, doctors made a frightening discovery and told him that he was also suffering from three congested arteries which resulted in the heart attack.
After having three stents placed, he encouraged everyone over 60 to get an angiogram.
“What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be,” he said. “I could have died from that. Anyway, I didn’t die, I came out.”