Patrick Gower drops the F-bomb following Jacinda Ardern live stream from London. Video / Three

Kiwi broadcaster Patrick Gower has added another clip to his potty-mouthed sizzle reel, dropping the F-bomb as he concluded a live stream with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before she attended the Queen's funeral.

Gower made the unfortunate slip after the brief media stand-up, commenting as the PM departed to cheers from the crowd and the cry of "we love you Jacinda".

"F***, they do know her," Gower said on the still very hot mic.

Gower's surprise at Ardern's fame in London was met with equal surprise from those who viewed the brief clip when it was shared on social media.

"We don't just know her, we want her! Swap??" commented an Ardern fan from overseas.

Others noted that she was well-known across the world, with users from nations across the globe joining the chat to wish that she ran their governments.

Kiwis, on the other hand, were tickled by Gower's unfiltered commentary.

"Patrick Gower is a national treasure," one user wrote, while another said: "Matua Paddy G is my GOAT".

Moments before disaster. Photo / Adam Pearse

Another user claimed to be behind the shout, saying she was a Kiwi in London.

"This is me shouting. I'm visiting from NZ, recognised Paddy and put two and two together," they wrote.

"The rest of the (non-NZ) crowd were SO EXCITED."

The former Herald newsman's notoriety for swearing stems from a short skit released in 2014.

The Newshub correspondent went global when the video, which appeared to show him swearing on live television, went viral.

In the video, a library-goer stands up and says, "This is a f***ing library!", to which Gower replies, "This is the f***ing news."

Gower's direct approach and unflinching take on putting himself into some of New Zealand's darkest corners has seen him win fans across the motu.

'Extraordinary piece of history'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes she may never witness an event as "extraordinary" as Queen Elizabeth's funeral that was held in London.

Monday's funeral and committal service, along with an earlier reception for world leaders, also provided her a valuable opportunity to speak briefly with United States President Joe Biden, Queen Consort Camilla and freshly minted UK government ministers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

Ardern spoke to the NZ Herald following a momentous day in London where it's likely millions - perhaps billions - around the globe lined the streets or watched from home as the late Queen was farewelled.

Ardern told the Herald the day was unlike anything she'd experienced.

"It was an extraordinary piece of history to be a part of and I doubt I'll see anything of that scale or nature in my lifetime.

"But at the same time, despite its scale, there were still these really intimate moments that would have felt familiar to anyone who's lost a loved one."

- Additional reporting, Adam Pearse