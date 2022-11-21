A TV news reporter has been threatened by two Qatari locals during a live cross as fears over the safety of tourists increase. Video / Rasmus Tantholdt TV2

A TV reporter covering the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup was robbed while live on air.

The New York Post has reported Argentinian TV journalist Dominique Metzger was reporting live when her belongings – including money, documents and credit cards – were stolen.

While the crime was not shown on TV, the news outlet reported Metzger spoke to police who told her the theft occurred when she was dancing with fans.

Local police assured the TV presenter they would find the culprit as the area her belongings were stolen from was under surveillance.

The Evening Standard went on to report Metzger spoke to TN and said the police asked her what punishment she would like the offender to face and gave her the choice of sentencing them to five years in prison or deportation.

The reporter holds her bag while doing a live cross. Photo / Supplied

“They told me, ‘What do you want justice to do about this?’” she said and said the police told her, “We will find the wallet. … We have cameras everywhere, high-tech cameras and we will find the thief with face detection technology.

“What do you want [the] justice system to do with them when they are found?”

Metzger said she told the police she just wants her wallet back and insisted she would not make a decision for the justice system.

It comes after the Telegraph reported the World Cup is under heavy surveillance with over 20,000 cameras in place around the eight stadiums and surrounding areas all with facial recognition technology.

Meanwhile, the tournament has gained world wide attention outside of the competition with many scrutinizing the decision to allow Qatar to host the event considering its human rights record and the country’s alcohol laws which have seen beer banned from all stadiums on the night.

The decision regarding alcohol was made the night before the tournament started.