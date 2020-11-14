Prince Harry's surprise first TV appearance since Megxit

Prince Harry and JJ met following the Royal Marine's service in Afghanistan. Photo / BBC

The Duke of Sussex made a shock appearance on UK television, wishing his good friend JJ Chalmers good luck on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing episode.

The appearance is Prince Harry's first on British television since he and wife Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Prince Harry greeted his pal JJ by and sharing: "Nice tan JJ! When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself but then to see you shine through Invictus and to be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey."

Prince Harry and JJ met following the Royal Marine's service in Afghanistan where he was injured in a bomb blast in 2011. The pair are said to have bonded over their experiences in the armed forces.

JJ formed such a close friendship with Harry that he and his wife Kornelia were invited to all three parts of his wedding to Meghan in May 2018.

Harry helped JJ during his recovery and the Paralympic athlete later took part in the Invictus Games where he took home a gold medal in cycling.

Prince Harry and JJ Chalmers. Photo / Getty Images

JJ told viewers: "The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I wouldn't have had that moment to change my life forever."

Harry went on to add: "You're definitely having an impact on society now especially when you're wearing those tight blue shorts and the socks pulled up.

"It doesn't get better than that! I'm genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can actually do whatever you put your mind to which is amazing."

JJ also shared that he "should be in a box in the ground" after he nearly died during his service when an IED exploded near him. The blast caused him to suffer a crushed eye socket, burst eardrums and the loss of two of his fingers.

Prince Harry surprised Strictly Come Dancing viewers as he made an appearance on Saturday night's show. Photo / BBC

Viewers took to social media to share their love of Harry's appearance and his bond with JJ. One wrote: "Just cried at Prince Harry on Strictly. I love him so much".

Another said: "Lovely touch for Prince Harry to call in on @JJChalmersRM on @bbcstrictly", while another wrote: "Oh Prince Harry was very sweet on Strictly - such a genuine guy."

Another fan added: "That was so lovely of Prince Harry. @JJChalmers you did brilliantly! Jive such a hard dance."