The couple's bombshell Netflix docuseries has been nominated for a major Hollywood award. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel ‘unlucky’ in their careers but a recent nomination may see their luck turn around.

Just last year the couple released their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which quickly became the streaming giant’s second highest ranking documentary ever. Now it’s reaping the rewards.

Directed by Liz Garbus, the six-episode docuseries was the first project released under the couple’s US$100 million ($158.1 million) deal made in 2020, after their decision to leave the royal family.

While it received a mixture of criticism and praise, it clearly stood out to fans who have nominated it for a Hollywood Critics Award in the Best Streaming Nonfiction category.

Other titles named in the category include Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, according to a post on Twitter.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy #HCATVAwards #NonfictionSeries pic.twitter.com/tF7eiRxMCv — Hollywood Critics Awards (@HCAcritics) July 11, 2023

Hollywood Critics Award nominations are decided by the HCA’s TV Award Committee, using an anonymous voting process. While the committee is made up of 180 people, only 27 are allowed to vote.

The winner of the category will be decided from July 18 in another voting process, however, it’s unclear when the award ceremony will take place.

It comes after reports Netflix has called on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to deliver more content for the streamer so that they can collect the rest of their payments.

Despite signing the eyewatering deal in 2020, they’ve reportedly only been paid half of the $100 million ($158.1 million) sum so far.

Harry and Meghan gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their life in the bombshell documentary. Photo / Netflix

As it stands, the couple have produced Harry & Meghan, a docuseries titled Live To Lead and Harry’s upcoming series Heart of Invictus.

A report from The Wall Street Journal revealed several of the Sussex’s pitches for shows that were rejected by the streamer, including a show centred around LGBTQ+ characters similar to Heartstopper and a series similar to Emily in Paris but with a male lead.

Meghan’s animated series Pearl was axed by the streamer last year.

According to the report, the couple do have a show in production called Bad Manners, inspired by the classic Great Expectations.

It’s apparently a prequel to the Dickens story, retelling the tale of the lonely Miss Havisham.