The couple are blaming their inability to successfully relaunch on external factors. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be feeling “unlucky”.

Since resigning from their royal duties in 2020, the couple have embarked on many lucrative opportunities including a Netflix deal reportedly worth US$100 million (NZ$162 million), despite this, a source has claimed the pair feel like luck is not on their side.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a well placed LA source said, “The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” adding the couple believe the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the death’s of Harry’s grandparents have had a significant impact on their career efforts.

The news outlet went on to say that the couple blame their inability to relaunch their brand on external factors outside of their control rather than anything they have done.

Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the Royal family and relocating to California in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic swept the globe.

Since leaving the Royal family, the couple have signed many deals worth tens of millions of dollars and appear to give the illusion they are building a successful brand.

However, recent months seem to be full of challenges for the pair as they recently lost their multi-million dollar Spotify deal and there are reports Netflix is unlikely to renew their contract.

They have also faced significant backlash for their criticisms toward the Royal family - especially in their hit Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare and their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

These releases have resulted in tensions with the Royal family which caused many frosty moments and world scrutiny following the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles.

The ascension of Charles has also seen the couple’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage with Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, announcing last week that the couple have officially moved out of the premises.

It comes after an Archwell productions representative told the Wall Street Journal, that all parties included in the couple’s current Netflix deal are happy including Harry, Meghan and the streaming giant itself.

“New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.” They said adding that actress and producer Tracy Ryerson was recently hired as head of scripted content.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s representative said, “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects.”

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines after they cut ties with Spotify after only producing one podcast during their three-year deal, which is estimated to be worth around $41 million.