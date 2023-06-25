The couple have plenty of ideas of they want to develop with the streaming giant. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just lost their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, but the pair haven’t stayed down for long and appear to be working on a new show with Netflix.

Turning their attention to the small screen, the couple who were rumoured to have signed a US$100 million ($162 million) deal with the streaming giant, are working on a Great Expectations spin-off show according to the Wall Street Journal.

The spinoff, which is reportedly called Bad Manners, will be a prequel to the Charles Dickens’ classic and will follow Miss Havisham who many fans of the author will know to be a lonely spinster. However, while the show is yet to get the sign-off from Netflix bosses, the production - which will be made by Archewell company - will reimagine Havisham to be a strong woman living in a patriarchal society.

Since signing their deal with the streaming giant, the couple has produced their six-part docu-series, Harry and Meghan as well as their documentary programme, Live to Lead and there are reportedly other productions being worked on including Harry’s documentary series about the Invictus Games which is expected to be titled the Heart of Invictus. A release date is yet to be announced.

The news outlet has reported some productions pitched by the couple have been turned down including a show which is “described as ‘Emily in Paris’, but about a man”. Another show was LGBTQ+ focused and would be family-friendly, however it was reportedly too similar to the show Heartstopper.

It comes after a representative for Archewell told the news outlet that all parties included in the Netflix deal are happy including Harry, Meghan and the streaming giant itself. “New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.” They said adding that actress and producer Tracy Ryerson was recently hired as head of scripted content.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s representative said, “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects.”

It comes after reports of Harry’s “bizarre” Spotify pitch which claims the Prince allegedly wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Harry allegedly wanted to interview “controversial guests” - such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg - about their early formative years and how their childhood experiences made them the people they are today, according to anonymous sources.

The unnamed insider also told Bloomberg reporter Ashley Carman, that Harry’s brainstormed topics for the show included fatherhood, climate change and religion, the latter of which he hoped to discuss with Pope Francis.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines after they cut ties with Spotify after only producing one podcast during their three-year deal, which is estimated to be worth around $41 million.

Harry’s podcast never came to light. The only thing that the couple produced via their three-year Spotify deal was Meghan’s 12-episode Archetypes series, which explored the “labels that try to hold women back” and featured interviews with the likes of Trevor Noah, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.