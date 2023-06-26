Harry and Meghan have reportedly been instructed to come up with more content for Netflix. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been instructed to come up with more content for Netflix. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix has called on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to deliver more content for the streamer so that they can collect the rest of their payments, it’s been reported.

The Sussexes first signed a $150 million-dollar deal (NZ$242.5m) with the streamer in 2020, but they’ve reportedly only been paid half of that sum so far.

Their six-part series Harry & Meghan was their most significant contribution to the streaming service, becoming a worldwide hit and Netflix’s most-viewed documentary.

Netflix is putting pressure on the Sussexes to deliver more content, it's been reported. Photo / Netflix

But apart from docuseries Live To Lead and Harry’s upcoming series Heart of Invictus, the couple are yet to deliver any other content.

The Sun reports that while Netflix executives are happy with the number of viewers of Harry and Meghan’s content so far, they’ve told the couple that they need to produce more “compelling” content to earn the rest of their payment.

A new report in The Wall Street Journal lifts the lid on several of their pitches for shows that were rejected by the streamer, including a show centred around LGBTQ+ characters similar to Heartstopper and a series similar to Emily in Paris but with a male lead.

Meghan’s animated series Pearl was axed by the streamer last year.

Meghan wipes away tears in a clip from the couple's Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

According to the report, the couple do have a show in production called Bad Manners, inspired by the classic Great Expectations.

It’s apparently a prequel to the Dickens story, retelling the tale of the lonely Miss Havisham.

The news comes days after the Sussexes’ lucrative Spotify deal was axed, sparking claims their Netflix deal could also be on the line.

The Sun reported a source saying earlier this month that “some at the top” of the streaming service have a “less friendly attitude” towards the Sussexes.

“The feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed. The big bucks Harry and Meghan signed in for do not exist today,” they said.

The collapse of the Spotify deal led to further leaks from the streamer, with an executive publicly calling the Sussexes “f***ing grifters”.

But there’s reportedly “no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting” between the couple and Netflix, insiders have said.

One told The Sun, “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.

“But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”