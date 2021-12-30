Premium summer big reads: Lorde - from Takapuna Grammar to the cover of the Rolling Stone

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.

Today we look at the rise of pop superstar Lorde, conquering the ocean, life as a famous inventor, the truth about plant-based milks and why it's crucial humans stay active.

Lorde: How I survived teenage stardom

When Lorde was a teenager, David Bowie declared she was "the future of music". Kanye West admired her so much, they ended up working together.

It must be nice to be so wanted, but when you're suddenly world-famous at 16 the pressure can break you — as it did Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and so many other teenagers thrust into the pop machine.

Eight years on Lorde reveals how she navigated fame at such a young age

Late Night with Seth Meyers. Photo / Supplied

I hated swimming. Then I moved to Australia

Before moving from Brooklyn to Sydney in 2017 to open The New York Times' Australia bureau, Damien Cave was a dutiful landlubber. He'd go for a dip in the ocean a few times a year, splash around and then retire to a beach chair.

But in Australia, something changed. He embraced the uncertainty of the sea, following his children into a culture of volunteer lifesaving.

Damien Cave, Australia bureau chief for the New York Times, swims at Bronte Beach, Australia. Photo / Michaela Skovranova, The New York Times

James Dyson on how trial and error got him to the top of the rich list

James Dyson cleaned up after inventing a vacuum cleaner that sells in more than 80 countries. From a modest start in a makeshift factory in old pigsties, he built his engineering company into a behemoth with an annual turnover of more than $9.7 billion.

Dyson speaks to Nick Rufford about the joy of inventing, the pain of red tape and his blueprint to save British innovation.

James Dyson in a lab at his privately held company's headquarters in Malmesbury, England. Photo / Lauren Fleishman, The New York Times

Scam or not? Are plant milks good for you?

Gone are the days when the most complicated choice you had to make in the milk section of the dairy aisle was reduced fat or whole. Now, you will find carton after carton of dairy-like beverages made from foods you never thought could be "milked" — almonds, oats, rice, peas.

Are these plant-based alternative actually any better for you?

Are plant-based milks actually good for you? Photo / 123RF

Sole survivors: Why active people have longer and happier lives

It is difficult to believe today but in the relatively recent past, medical experts believed vigorous exercise might be bad for our health and that elite athletes risked an early death.

Ironically, just as it was becoming accepted that we are biologically designed for movement and that physical activity, without overdoing it, is absolutely crucial for our mental and physical health, the human race was starting to become less active.

Lack of exercise is now contributing to a burgeoning health crisis. To get back in shape, we need to remodel not just our bodies, but our cities and workplaces.

