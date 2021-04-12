Website of the Year
Sole survivors: Why active people have longer and happier lives

14 minutes to read
By: Nicky Pellegrino

Lack of exercise is contributing to a burgeoning health crisis. To get back in shape, we need to remodel not just our bodies, but our cities and workplaces. By Nicky Pellegrino.

It is difficult to

