Postponed concert dates for two New Zealand music groups

Days before Crowed House were about to embark on a nationwide tour, New Zealand moved up Covid-19 alert levels.

The Kiwi band announced on twitter three of their upcoming concerts in Hamilton and Napier will be rescheduled.

Aucklanders are back in level 3 restrictions for a full week and the rest of New Zealand is at level 2.

But they reassured fans the concerts will be rescheduled for a later date in March.

"In light of the just announced New Zealand Government restrictions on mass gatherings the Hamilton and both Napier concerts on the Crowded House tour will be rescheduled to a date later in March."

The band was expected to perform at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on Thursday, March 4.

Then heading down to Napier for the weekend playing at a sold out concert at Church Road Winery on Saturday, March 6 and a second show the next day.

The band is encouraging all fans to told on to their tickets as new concert dates will be released in the next few days.

And if you can no longer make the new concert date in your area, you will be able to receive a refund from the point of purchase.

The band was expected to embark on a worldwide tour this year however the coronavirus pandemic meant a nationwide tour was the only possible option.

Just a week out from their To The Island New Zealand Tour Neil Finn told Music 101's Charlotte Ryan how the band is now "poised to do a tour of New Zealand and he is optimistic".

However, Crowded House is not the only Kiwi music group which has had to cancel and reschedule show dates.

Operatic trio Sol3 Mio have postponed upcoming shows in five North Island Towns.

Sol3 Mio shows in New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton will be postponed until a later date.

The trio said they were "grateful" as they were able to perform four shows in the South Island this week.

New dates are expected to be announced in the coming days and tickets will remain valid for these rescheduled concert dates.