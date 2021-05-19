Popstars 2021: Top four finalists announced, has your favourite made it through?

One of these artists will be crowned the winner of Popstars 2021. Photo / Supplied

Popstars 2021 has unearthed several talented musicians, and now the competition is getting fierce.

The judges have selected the four finalists, who are still in the running for the Popstars title.

Viewers saw the top six perform their original music at Auckland's Town Hall - showing off what it would be like to attend a concert performed by one of the top artists.

It was an emotional goodbye to artists Avya Grace Trotter and Illisapeti Filiomehala, who were both sent home by the panellists.

The pressure is now on for the top four, who are tasked with writing and recording a brand new single. They will then perform the track in front of a live audience ahead of a nationwide radio rollout.

"Each of these top four artists has shown something different in each performance so far, it's exciting to see what they are going to bring next, and where to from here for each of them," Popstars panellist Vince Harder said.

Coinciding with the singles' releases on May 28 is a night of performances at Auckland's Powerstation. It will be a special evening for panellist Kimbra too - the Grammy-winning artist will debut her new single Replay.

A limited number of general admission tickets for the R18 show are available, and all proceeds from ticket sales go to the MusicHelps charity.

POPSTARS TOP FOUR

TJ Zimba (ZExII)

Having been already given a golden ticket to the final, TJ knew he was safe, but he used the opportunity for a powerful song that showcased his ability to connect with his fans.

His track Love Is A Drug demonstrated his songwriting ability and his willingness to help spark important conversations about mental health with his music.

TJ Zimba. Photo / Supplied

Harder said "we need" an artist like TJ in New Zealand. Will the final stage of the competition take him to new heights?

Skye (SKYE)

Skye Hine already knew she was safe going into tonight's episode, but that didn't stop the teenager from feeling the pressure.

Skye Hine. Photo / Supplied

It was clear from her performance of Colour Me Red the lane she wants to go down as an artist. Her energetic flair on stage was similar to a performance from superstar Billie Eilish.

Kimbra put it best when she said it was "such a banger".

Christabel Williams (Christabel)

Williams was the first audition we saw in the competition, and since then the artist has grown into her newfound confidence as a singer-songwriter. The 20-year-old is from Auckland.

Christabel Williams. Photo / Supplied

Nathan King called her original song Still See Scars "massive" and "impressive", so it was no wonder she was given a coveted spot in the top four.

Tonight's performance showed off the 20-year-old's range and moody vocals, and no doubt viewers are looking forward to what she does next.

A.R.T.

The powerhouse girl group in the competition entered the competition as Le Art, but tonight debuted a new name that could soon top the charts.

A.R.T. Photo / Supplied

The group consists of Porirua songtresses Anastasia Sirila, Rosetta Lopa and Tiresa Foma'i.

The ladies moved TrueBliss to tears earlier in the competition, and their fun performance of Runner Up showcased the entertaining stage presence of the group.

Tune in next week to see the finalists perform in front of industry heavyweights at a VIP show hosted by ZM's Bree Tomasel, plus see how the artists prepare to release their singles.

• Popstars screens Monday - Wednesday, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2 and on TVNZ OnDemand