A podcaster has revealed the actress went out of her way to grant him an interview when he was just an intern on a local radio show. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is one of the good ones.

The popular actress has been revealed as kind-hearted after author and podcaster Joe Pardavila said in his upcoming book, Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations In Business And Life, that the star went out of her way to interview with him.

Page Six has reported the Friends actress was on the set of the film Picture Perfect in downtown Manhattan in 1997 when Pardavila was sent to interview her.

The podcaster who worked for a local radio show at the time, said Aniston's bodyguard quickly stopped him from approaching her movie trailer.

"He saw me and sensed what I was about to do. He made a beeline straight for me," Pardavila said before adding: "Holding up my radio mic, I said in my most soothing and innocent tone, 'Hey, I only want to ask Jennifer a couple of questions, that's all.'

"The guard let me know that wasn't going to happen. His tone was neither soothing nor innocent."

The actress – who overheard the conversation - quickly poked her head out of the trailer telling Pardavila she wasn't able to talk at the time.

Pardavila continued to say he returned to the local radio station where he received a surprising call from the star's assistant.

"A couple of minutes later, Jennifer Aniston had her assistant call the front desk at the radio station to say Jennifer felt badly about what happened. Better yet, she'd be happy to do an interview with the morning show."

The podcaster said Aniston "talked for 20 minutes with us about the movie she was making, her time on Friends, everything you'd want to talk about with Jennifer Aniston".



Aniston rose to fame during her time starring as Rachel Green on the iconic 90s sitcom, Friends.

The popular show has recently made headlines after co-creator Marta Kauffman admitted the show included a huge failure.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Kauffman has not only apologised for the lack of diversity in the show but also pledged US$4 million ($6.4m) to her alma mater, Brandeis University, in an attempt to make amends.

She later apologised for yet another flaw, this time saying Friends bosses made a "mistake" by using the wrong pronouns to describe a transgender character.