PM Jacinda Ardern 'Tinder liaisons have reopened' quote goes viral on Stephen Colbert's show

New Zealand has reason to celebrate according to Stephen Colbert. Video / The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made a splash on American television's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after video emerged of her confirming that Tinder activities had recommenced in New Zealand.

Colbert poked fun at Ardern, showing an interview she did with Seven Sharp in which she said - when asked whether people can engage in R18 activity under the Covid traffic light system - "I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened".

"It's not strictly embedded in the traffic light system, but it is a given up to 25, actually, in a red area," Ardern said with a smile.

Even allowing for licence, it's fair to say Colbert's comments did take things up a level.

"Ki-weeeeee. The orgy rule came up during an interview where Prime Minister Ardern was discussing how Tinder fits into New Zealand's colour-coded traffic light Covid warning system."

He then cut to the interview Ardern had with Seven Sharp.

In the clip, Colbert quipped that "orgy groups in New Zealand" were already rejoicing before cutting to a scene in Lord Of The Rings where Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Pippin Took, and Aragorn are seen embracing one another.

Colbert posted the interaction to Twitter with the caption: "New Zealand has a reason to celebrate."

Viewers from aroud the globe reacted to the tweet.

"Finally a leader who is properly briefed," one said.

Another joked: "Hitting the international news for all the right reasons."

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert appeared to poke fun at Jacinda Ardern's confirmation that New Zealanders can now have Tinder liaisons of up to 25 people.

It's no surprise Colbert highlighted Ardern's quirky interview given their close professional relationship.

Ardern appeared on Colbert's show in 2018, winning over fans with her relaxed down-to-earth style.

Ardern was an invited guest on the show, which has a viewership of four million. She was introduced by Colbert - a Hobbit fan - as the biggest thing to hit New Zealand since "Frodo dropped the ring into Mt Doom".

She invited Colbert to visit New Zealand and a year later he did just that, with Ardern personally picking him up at the airport.

He spent a week downunder before documenting his highlights of Aotearoa to Americans on The Late Show.