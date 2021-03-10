Piers Morgan Twitter hashtag #bringbackpiers trolled in the best way

As Piers Morgan continues to stand by his on-air attack on Meghan Markle, claiming he is defending his right to "freedom of speech", many have taken to Twitter to voice their support for the controversial morning-show host, starting the Twitter hashtags #bringbackpiers and the delightfully succinct #teampiers.

In fantastically sardonic British style, many dissenters highjacked the hashtags with their own, hilariously literal take on Morgan's first name. Posting images of iconic seaside piers, with clever captions, much ironic fun was had.

Twitter users have swamped the hashtags #teampiers and #bringbackpiers with photos of actual piers. Photo / Twitter

One Twitter user posted a photo of Brighton Pier, located in the southern English seaside town, with the caption: "We all love a nice Pier #TeamPiers".

"It's a shame when piers are ignored and no one takes them seriously they fall apart," wrote another Twitter user, with three pictures of derelict piers, alongside one of Piers Morgan.

It’s a shame when piers are ignored and no one takes them seriously they fall apart #TeamPiers pic.twitter.com/TK0YeBk7GM — I blocked you because you’re a racist 👍🏾 (@Judyinrichmond) March 10, 2021

"Why yes I am on #TeamPiers... look... this one has a railway on it... piers are cool," Tweeted another alongside an image of a lovely pier that does in fact have a train.

Twitter has had a whole lot of fun with Piers Morgan's first name this morning, posting images of seaside piers with the hashtag #teampiers. Photo/ Twitter

#bringbackpiers the one in Cromer is fairly nice. The country needs more piers pic.twitter.com/dvTrWt0V7X — A Whale Biologist (@dobbeh91) March 10, 2021

The fun will likely keep on coming with many calling on the Twitter-verse to join in the hazing, declaring "hashtag takeover"!

Last night, UK time, Piers Morgan took to his own Twitter account to defend his statements in regards to Meghan Markle, sharing a quote from Sir Winston Churchill and stating that "freedom of speech is a hill i'm happy to die on".

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan's Tweet came just as the real reason behind him quitting ITV's Good Morning Britain was revealed.

The divisive TV host chose to walk away from the high-profile gig after bosses told him he had to apologise on air for his comments about Meghan Markle.

Ofcom, the UK regulatory authority for the TV industry, received more than 40,000 complaints about Morgan's comments about Meghan and Harry.

An ITV source told The Sun: "Piers was not going to back down. He was asked to make an apology but refused. He says he is entitled to his opinion and is always going to stand by it.

"When he refused to apologise, there was a stand-off. And ultimately it ended with him telling producers he would not host the show anymore," the source said.

When questioned outside his London home as he walked his young daughter, Elise, to school on the first day after his departure, Morgan claimed people were trying to cancel him and boldly confirmed he would "re-emerge".

Piers Morgan, the British TV presenter who has just lost his high-profile breakfast show job over attacks on Meghan, said he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview https://t.co/5mYkOYIGDy pic.twitter.com/nx5PSl5I0t — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2021

"I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

Despite the controversy, Morgan said his exit from the programme was "amicable" and that he and ITV "agreed to disagree".