Piers and Meghan: Their turbulent relationship in five acts

It's safe to say this is one friendship that's unlikely to be rekindled. Photo / Twitter

Like all good modern relationship stories, it started online. Piers Morgan was a former tabloid editor turned television presenter who decided to "follow" four members of the cast of Suits, a US legal TV drama beloved by not many people in this country at that time. One of these chosen people was Meghan Markle, a beautiful almost-princess with long dark hair and a lifestyle blog.

Were it not for Twitter, when Markle decided to send him a direct message, their paths may never have crossed. Like many sagas that begin on social media, this one wouldn't end well.

Act I: A connection

Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception. Photo / Getty Images

Markle, beautiful but as yet largely unknown on this side of the Atlantic, welcomed what might have been passing interest from the Good Morning Britain presenter. "Well hello there – thanks for the follow," she wrote to him on Twitter. "Big fan of yours!" We don't know exactly what Morgan replied, but he has since described how their friendship blossomed online after this initial contact. Sliding into each other's DMs, they talked about everything: US gun violence and how awful it was; Rwanda; spinning classes; and calligraphy.

Piers knew they would be lifelong friends, at least for several months. Markle even sent him preview episodes of her show so they could discuss them.

Act II: The meeting

In June 2016, Markle messaged Morgan to tell him: "I'm in London for a week of meetings and Wimbledon. Would love to say hi!" Morgan suggested they meet at his local, the Scarsdale Tavern in Kensington. Finally, the pair were to sit down together in person. Markle had even texted Morgan from Wimbledon earlier that day: "Serena Williams sends her love. You're very popular as it turns out. Get you!" When they met over a dirty martini and a pint of hand-pumped Harvey's, Markle opened her heart to him, disclosing what he has since described as private and sensitive things. Later that same evening, Markle met Prince Harry at a dinner and they quickly fell in love. The following year, Morgan said on GMB of the time he had spent with Markle: "Trust me, I'll be milking that 90 minutes if she becomes our princess for the rest of my days."

Act III: The Silence

Piers wasn't on the guest list for Meghan and Harry's wedding. Photo / AP

Alas, now that Markle had met her prince, she had no time to discuss spinning classes and calligraphy with Piers. He was cut adrift, left with nothing but an ITV breakfast television show and millions of Twitter followers. Markle and Prince Harry were married in May 2018, but Piers was not invited to the wedding. He never heard from Markle again.

At first he tried to be happy for the royal couple. He felt proud to have once been friends with the woman who was now the Duchess of Sussex. But then, other emotions bubbled to the surface. He accused the duchess of being a social climber guilty of "ruthless antics". He described her as "rude" and – worse – "a B-list actor".

In January 2020, the Sussexes performed what is commonly referred to as a "hard Megxit", decamping to North America and leaving behind their royal duties (and Morgan).

Act IV: The Confession

In March 2021, in the garden of an evidently wealthy but so far unidentified California resident, the duchess gave an explosive interview to American chat show host Oprah Winfrey. In it she made a series of bombshell disclosures. There had been "concerns and conversations" from and with an unnamed royal family member about how dark her baby's skin might be when he was born. Elsewhere in the interview, she railed against the way she and her son had been treated by the royals, and her demonisation by the media. "I just didn't want to be alive any more," she said.

Act V: The Reckoning

Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford had a fiery exchange of views on air, where Morgan walks off. Photo / YouTube

Following the revelations, Morgan struck a sceptical tone. On March 8, on Good Morning Britain, he delivered his damning verdict: "I'm sorry," he said. "I don't believe a word she says."

Some 41,000 people complained, apparently shocked to discover Morgan was capable of saying contentious things. The next day, things escalated when GMB weatherman Alex Beresford made an unscheduled intervention in the story. "Meghan Markle," he told Morgan sternly and on air, "is entitled to cut you off if she wants to... Yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan had had enough. "OK," he replied, standing up and walking out. "I'm done with this. Sorry. No. Sorry."

And so ended Morgan's time at GMB. He stood by his comments about Markle, citing grand themes like free speech and Winston Churchill. The "woke", he warned, would not silence him. And the duchess certainly wouldn't.