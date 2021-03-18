Piers Morgan declares 'I'm back' ahead of ITV interview

Disgraced Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan, has declared "I'm back" as an interview he pre-recorded with Coleen Nolan is set to air on ITV tonight, UK time. Photo / Getty Images

Less than two weeks have passed since Piers Morgan was forced to resign from his role as co-host on Good Morning Britain and he is already celebrating being back on ITV, the network that asked him to leave.

A pre-recorded interview that Morgan conducted with British television personality, Coleen Nolan, will air on ITV at 9pm tonight (UK time).

Posting a preview image of the Life Stories segment to his Twitter feed, Morgan boasted: "Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated.... I'm back already. @NolanColeen."

*STARTING NOW ON ITV*

Are you in the mood for dancing?

A wonderfully moving, funny & uplifting Life Stories with a searingly honest @NolanColeen. pic.twitter.com/TylE4KrtHT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2021

Best known for her music career as a member of 80s girl-group, The Nolans, and her role as a panellist on controversial talk show, Loose Women, Nolan, 56, joins Morgan on Life Stories for a personal chat about her past, including the tragic loss of her sister to cancer.

In spite of Morgan's Twitter boast, there is a distinct possibility that the viewers will not be behind his return to the ITV network, with figures showing Britons are turning away from Good Morning Britain in droves since the co-host's dramatic departure.

Since Morgan stated on GMB that he "didn't believe a word" of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey and stormed off set when questioned further by his colleague, Alex Beresford, complaints have poured in and audiences are staying away.

According to the Daily Mail, Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex on GMB last week led to the "highest number of complaints in the TV regulator's history. The episodes of GMB on March 8 and 9 sparked 57,121 complaints to Ofcom".

But Morgan responded on Twitter yesterday, writing: 'Only 57,000? I've had more people than that come up and congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me.'

It seems that viewers are expressing their distaste for Morgan's comments on Good Morning Britain by tuning out, with this Tuesday's audience down by 500,000 compared to the same day the week prior.

Defending the fall in ratings a GMB spokesman told MailOnline: "In real terms GMB share of viewing continues to grow. This week so far is up 7 per cent when compared to the same days last year, and year to date share of viewing is up 18 per cent when compared to the same period in 2020."

Not everyone is happy to see Morgan go from the popular morning show, however. According to figures obtained by Daily Mail: "more than 254,000 people have now signed three separate Change.org petitions demanding Morgan should be brought back to GMB".

Perhaps ITV will be using tonight's Life Stories interview to test the reception Morgan might receive if he was to ever return to the network. It will all come down to ratings and the public response. Only time will tell.