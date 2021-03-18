Sharon Osbourne explains how network executives set her up, saying she was a 'sacrificial lamb'

Sharon Osbourne is defending herself.

The Talk host has sat down with Entertainment Tonight to tell her side of the story, after the controversial blow-up she had with Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Wentworth on The Talk.

ET's Kevin Frazier asks her, "Why did you want to sit down and talk today?"

"I want to explain what happened," she says.

"Wednesday I arrived to the studio late. One of our show runners was going up the stairs, she said, 'Do you want to clear up the Piers thing again?' I said, 'Okay. If you want me to I will.' Then at eight minutes to 11, our show runner says, 'How do you feel about … maybe one of them doesn't agree with you?' I said, 'That's all right too'."

Sharon explained that what unfolded on air was a betrayal from her co-host after a pact they made in February.

They made a pact when Carrie Ann was given a question to ask Elaine, but Carrie Ann didn't want to ask it. But it came from producers, so she had to.

"It was if black people can use the N word, why white people can't use the N word," Sharon explained.

After the huge fallout of that question, the hosts agreed they would never surprise each other with questions if they thought the other person hadn't been prepped.

Something that Sharon is certain happened on Wednesday's episode.

During the show, Sheryl asked Sharon about her support of Piers Morgan, who quit Good Morning Britain after backlash over not believing any of Meghan Markle's claims.

During the spat, Sharon noticed that Elaine was asking questions off a piece of paper.

"I've been set up," says Sharon. "How dare you all do this to me? I'm your sacrificial lamb."

During the commercial break she tried to talk to Sheryl, which didn't end well. "I lost it even further."

The TV meltdown all started when Sharon said she doesn't agree with Piers Morgan's opinion, she only supported his voicing it.

Sheryl explained: "He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says … 'I don't see it as being racist – I don't believe what she's going through' – it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself. So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

"I will ask you again, Sheryl – I've been asking you during the break, and I'm asking you again. And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Sharon warned her co-host.

"You tell me, educate me, when you have heard (Piers) say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

"It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she was a black woman, to try and dismiss it, that's what makes it racist," said Sheryl.

"But right now, I'm talking to a woman who I believe is my friend. And I don't want anybody to watch this and (think) we're attacking you for being racist."

"I think it's too late, I think that seed's already sown," said Sharon.

Co-host Elaine said it would have been an opportunity for Sharon to "stand up for anti-racism".

"When we give passes or give space to people who are saying damaging, harmful things, what we're kind of doing is [permitting] it," the former magazine editor said. "And I think that's what people are reacting to."

Sharon then asked: "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?"

After the episode aired, Sharon apologised on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said".

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive".

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," her statement continued.

During her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon says she regrets how things spun out of control with Sheryl.

"Sheryl is my friend of nearly 11 years. I love Sheryl, I have apologised to Sheryl, she has not gotten back to me and I can understand Sheryl needs her time."

"I got too personal with Sheryl, I should never have said anything about her tears. I should never have dismissed her feelings on national TV. But I said it and I have to own it, and I was so angry. Not with Sheryl, not with Elaine … not with anybody but a company I have worked at for 11 years."

When Kevin asks her what he thinks the goal of the whole "set-up" was, she answered: "I think that CBS was so horrified with Piers for the things he was saying [Harry and Meghan's interview was with CBS]. I had sided with Piers, so it's the cancel culture isn't it? Our two show runners were crying. They said, 'We were told to ask these questions from the executives.' They wouldn't give me names."

"I feel like this was the biggest set-up ever, and I'm falling into it and I'm going deeper down this hole."

The Talk is currently on production hiatus until next Tuesday, as the network looks into and reviews the issues.