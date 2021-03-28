Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle was treated 'no worse' than Princess Diana

British television host Piers Morgan has written about his exit from Good Morning Britain. Photo / AP

Piers Morgan has added more fuel to the fire of his ongoing tirade against Meghan Markle.

In a column for the Mail on Sunday, UK TV host Morgan wrote about his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain. Not deterred by his viral on-air moment when he stormed off set, Morgan said Meghan's claims she was treated worse by the press than other members of the royal family were not true.

"Meghan's had no worse media treatment than other Royal brides such as Diana, Fergie, Kate, Camilla or even that other Monarchy-rattling American divorcee, Wallis Simpson," he wrote.

"But she's the first to claim negative press has been motivated by racism, and it's a very dangerous charge to make with so little to back it up."

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan addressed how she was treated by the press. She spoke about how Kate Middleton was treated by the tabloids during her courtship with Prince William.

"While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can't picture what that felt like. This is not the same," she said.

Sharon Osbourne has officially left The Talk. Photo / AP

Elsewhere in the piece, Morgan also reacted to the news Sharon Osbourne would be leaving The Talk after she defended his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

"What's happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn't really about Ms Markle," he said.

"It's about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."

CBS announced Osbourne had decided to part ways with the talk show over the weekend.

"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave 'The Talk," the statement read.

"[Her] behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

It follows the daytime show's lengthy hiatus after her argument with a co-host, where she defended Morgan's comments about Meghan.

Her co-hosts strongly disagreed and pointed out that they believed his comments were racist towards Meghan.

In a statement posted later to Twitter she reflected on her actions and apologised to those she had offended.