Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Oprah, James Corden interviews

Piers Morgan has unleashed on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and called out the royals for their recent interviews.

Meghan and Harry have re-entered the spotlight recently, fronting for two high-profile interviews.

During the interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show, he made some personal revelations about the impact of life as a royal on his mental health.

The couple recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey where "no topic was off-limits".

In the piece Morgan wrote for the Mail Online, the Good Morning Britain host criticised the couple for demanding privacy, despite fronting for interviews with Winfrey and Corden.

"I've watched all this with increasing disdain and repeatedly ridiculed their obvious double standards and extraordinarily arrogant desire to want to have their privacy cake and eat it as they exploit their royal status for huge financial gain.

"It really does take a staggering degree of self-wallowing narcissism to say those words after a year in which 2.5 million people have died in a global pandemic and tens of millions have lost their jobs and are suffering horrific financial hardship.

Morgan says the the couple are not acknowledging their privilege, and wrote their behaviour is "the most tone-deaf load of entitled garbage since Marie Antoinette was told that starving French citizens had no bread and sneered: 'Let them eat cake!'"

On the UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain he debated with his co-host, Susanna Reid.

A trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been released.@piersmorgan and @susannareid100 debate Harry and Meghan's decision to open up in a TV interview.



Watch the full debate 👉 https://t.co/Iw1C95Tf3q pic.twitter.com/KZtrwaPbYI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 1, 2021

"They'll be getting a hundred million dollar's worth of publicity, and that's the nub of this argument, isn't it?

"They only want positive media coverage, who else wants that? Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un … That's not how it works in a democracy."

A sneak peek of the royal couple's tell-all interview with Oprah was released by CBS yesterday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / CBS

Harry says his biggest fear was "History repeating itself", a reference to what happened to his mum, the late Princess Diana.

"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry explained in a clip released by the network. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

There is no word yet on where the 90-minute interview will be available to watch for New Zealand audiences.