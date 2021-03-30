Piers Morgan and his sons received 'sick' death threats over Meghan Markle comments

British television host Piers Morgan has written about his exit from Good Morning Britain. Photo / AP

Piers Morgan has revealed that a "sick troll" threatened to kill him in front of his children after he accused Meghan Markle of lying during her tell-all interview with Oprah.

The former Good Morning Britain Host wrote in the Mail on Sunday about receiving online threats after he trashed the bombshell interview, reports the New York Post.

And he believes the death threats were part of a "clearly orchestrated social media pile-on".

"I've always subscribed to the 'if you dish it out, you've got to take it' philosophy," he wrote.

"But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted, and sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them," he shared.

"One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: 'When your dad dies, the world will have a party,'" he recalled.

Morgan said the threats "made his stomach churn", especially as police were already investigating a threat made against him and his oldest son Spencer last month.

Morgan has insisted that his sons "don't even care about Meghan Markle, let along agree with my views on her".

"Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association," he said.

It comes after he wrote a column for the Mail on Sunday about his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain. Not deterred by his viral on-air moment when he stormed off set, Morgan said Meghan's claims she was treated worse by the press than other members of the royal family were not true.

"Meghan's had no worse media treatment than other Royal brides such as Diana, Fergie, Kate, Camilla or even that other Monarchy-rattling American divorcee, Wallis Simpson," he wrote.

"But she's the first to claim negative press has been motivated by racism, and it's a very dangerous charge to make with so little to back it up."

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan addressed how she was treated by the press. She spoke about how Kate Middleton was treated by the tabloids during her courtship with Prince William.

"While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can't picture what that felt like. This is not the same," she said.

Sharon Osbourne has officially left The Talk. Photo / AP

Elsewhere in the piece, Morgan also reacted to the news Sharon Osbourne would be leaving The Talk after she defended his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

"What's happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn't really about Ms Markle," he said.

"It's about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."