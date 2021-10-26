Phil Collins to be questioned under oath over ex-wife's claims of poor hygiene

Phil Collins performs during the 2016 US Open opening night at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Collins will be quizzed under oath over claims he didn't wash or brush his teeth.

The 'In the Air Tonight' singer will sit down for a filmed deposition in December to be grilled by his ex-wife Orianne Bates' lawyers as part of the former couple's ongoing legal dispute over their mansion in Florida - which the jewellery designer claims she was verbally promised half of by her former spouse - after Judge Carlos Guzman ruled the case can go ahead.

Bates' spokesperson said: "We are happy for the win in this matter, look forward to the case moving forward, and as she has said from the beginning, we expect justice to be served."

Her lawyer, Richard Wolfe added: "I have spoken with Phil's counsel and anticipate his deposition sometime in December after his current tour.

Orianne Bates and Phil Collins attend the 4th Annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala at Fillmore Miami Beach on November 15, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

"We have always been ready and willing to discuss a resolution. Orianne has warm feelings for Phil as they have children together and she only wants what is fair and reasonable, and what Phil agreed to."

Collins had tried to prevent his former spouse - who married 32-year-old Tom Bates last year - from suing him for half of their former Miami Beach home but now the case is moving forward, he must face questions from Orianne's legal team about various allegations she has previously made, including alleging the 70-year-old singer abused alcohol and prescription medication, didn't brush his teeth for months, stopped showering, and became "depressed, abusive and incapable of having sex".

A source told DailyMail.com "Phil will be called to give deposition in this case now despite his efforts to stop Orianne and her lawyers.

"It's going to be uncomfortable for Phil because he is notoriously shy and private, but questions will be asked about his life.

"Orianne is adamant she wants the world to know her truth and feels that justice would be Phil giving her half the proceeds of the house, which she insists he verbally promised when they split.

"So questions about Phil's mindset, mental state, personal behaviour and acts are all potentially on the table. Certainly if her lawyer could convince a jury that Phil's mind was impacted by alleged drug and drink use then that helps her case.

"Certainly while matters about his hygiene and intimate interactions with her may seem frivolous, this potentially paints a picture of the unusual nature of their relationship.

"The ball now is in Phil's court about how much he wants to bring out publicly or discuss because these depositions will be videotaped."

Phil Collins and Orianne Bates attend the grand opening of her jewellery store in Florida in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The Genesis singer's lawyers have insisted the claims are "scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated" and argued the jewellery designer's allegations are "totally immaterial" to the dispute over the house.

An unnamed friend of Bates - who has sons Nicholas, 19, and 15-year-old Matthew with the drummer - insisted she doesn't want a scurrilous court dispute but just wants the matter resolved.

They said: "Orianne feels that while her reputation is being questioned, ideally she would simply walk away if they split the house profits.

"People forget they still share two children together and she feels that while she loves him, she just wants what's right."

The former couple married in 1999 before splitting seven years later, only to reunite in 2016 but their rekindled relationship didn't last and they went their separate ways.

At the time of their split, the 'One More Night' singer was ordered to pay a record-breaking divorce settlement of US$46.76 million.

- BANG! Showbiz