Ziggy Marley was the first act to be been named for Womad NZ 2024.

By RNZ

Ahead of the Womad NZ festival, taking place from March 15-17 in New Plymouth, a collective of groups — Hala.aotearoa, Artists for Ceasefire and Aotearoa for Ceasefire — is petitioning the New Zealand event to drop headliner Ziggy Marley, who helped raise US$60 million for the Israel Defence Force in 2018.

The famous Womad festival is coming up in March, but a petition has been launched calling for headline act Ziggy Marley, son of the late Bob Marley, to be removed from the bill.

The online petition, signed by more than 2300 people, raises concerns that Marley was part of a fundraiser for the Israel Defence Force in 2018. Sakhr Munassar is a peace scholar and one of the petition organisers.

“In 2018 he along with a few other artists, raised about US$60 million for the Israeli military forces,” Munassar told RNZ.

“I think that as Womad, being a charitable organisation, bringing in an artist that has supported military — let alone a military that has violated human rights law on multiple occasions almost every year — I think New Zealand people should stand up and say no,” he said of the petition.

Asked if, after the fundraiser in 2018, Marley still backs the Israeli Defence Force today, Munassar said Marley did sign a letter — along with other Hollywood names and artists — in October last year after the attacks in Israel, condemning the acts of Hamas, saying that the killing of 1200 people and the kidnappings of Israelis is a crime and that they stand with the Israeli people.

“I think that killing one person is a crime and no one should stand for it,” said Munassar. “But he and all of these artists haven’t said a thing since then, with almost 28,000 Palestinians being killed, most of whom are children, Israeli forces are still killing people, torching houses, bombings.”

Though there is an International Court of Justice case under way in The Hague, he said, none of them has signed any letter since then.

In 2021 Marley recorded a song, Shalom Salaam, to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians, said RNZ, asking Munassar if it’s still fair to condemn him for 2018. “There are hundreds of charitable organisations in Israel,” Munassar said. “You can’t call yourself a humanitarian and still promote a military.”

A huge variety of artists will be at Womad, coming from different parts of the world. While not all have spoken out about the situation in Gaza, “there are a few artists, especially those who are New Zealand based, that have been vocal about their support for Palestine and where they stand,” he said.

In response, Womad chairperson Dion Tuuta says: “Womad NZ acknowledges those calling for the removal of Ziggy Marley from the Womad 2024 line-up. We respect their right to express peaceful opposition to Mr Marley’s participation. Womad NZ stands with all citizens of the world calling for an end to violence and war in the Middle East and all corners of the world.”

Israel’s assault in Gaza has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians since October 7, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday, marking another grim milestone in one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until “total victory” against Hamas after the militants’ October 7 attack on Israeli communities. He and the military have said troops will move soon into the southernmost town of Rafah on the Egyptian border, where over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

- RNZ