Pete Evans, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The biggest celebrity downfalls of 2020

It's no secret that 2020 has been rough on all of us – but it has been especially brutal for once-beloved celebrity chef Pete Evans.

While Evans has been making headlines for the wrong reasons for years now, it was in 2020 when he cemented his reputation as a full-blown conspiracy theorist, with his decision to share a Nazi symbol on social media seen as the final straw by many outraged Aussies.

While Evans apologised and claimed not to know the meaning behind the symbol, he was nevertheless dumped by longtime publisher Pan Macmillan Australia and a string of bookstores and retailers, supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths and from an upcoming season of Network 10's I'm a Celebrity.

His future career prospects and earning potential are now looking increasingly bleak, with a veteran media analyst telling news.com.au last month the scandal had likely cost him "millions".

Aussie public relations expert Nicole Reaney told news.com.au Evans was a "serial source of controversy", with his sensational claims that he doesn't "believe in" the deadly coronavirus pandemic also causing widespread fury this year.

Evans has also made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past for everything from his divisive views on diet and health to his criticism of sunscreen and his spruiking of a $15,000 "BioCharger" which supposedly eradicated COVID-19 – a move which saw him slapped with a $25,000 fine by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

"His outlandish claims land him in the 'high risk' bucket, bringing caution to any brand that may wish to partner or align," Ms Reaney said.

"It's his delivery of his messages that let him down. Rather than presenting evidence as a considered communicator, he comes across as an divisive activist, that provokes the media and social attention."

However, Evans isn't the only celebrity to run into trouble in 2020.

ELLEN

US comedian Ellen DeGeneres compared coronavirus quarantine to being in jail while broadcasting from her multimillion-dollar mansion earlier this year – a comment which spearheaded the demise of her personal brand.

Since then, a string of employees have come forward with claims of bullying and a toxic office culture behind the scenes of her popular talk show – which is all the more galling given her reputation as someone who continually spruiks kindness.

"The latest reports reveal the show is now struggling to book celebrity guests and to attract advertisers after a year of negative headlines," Ms Reaney said.

"Even her apology didn't accept upfront ownership, which worked against her brand image.

"Celebrities, talent managers and sponsors undertake due diligence and need to be cautious in what they align to, ensuring they don't compromise their own brand."

HARRY AND MEGHAN

When Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping down from royal duties and moving to the US, it kicked off a flurry of media attention of the kind they were apparently trying to avoid.

While there was a great deal of public sympathy regarding the relentless scrutiny the couple were under, their subsequent actions tarnished their image.

"Another source of backlash was their voiced intention to scale back and remove themselves from the face of media, but suggestions of staged photo opportunities followed by a major Netflix deal questioned the true intent of the move," Ms Reaney said.

"Another element that contributed to the image mishap was the pair taking on the media with a lawsuit at the height of a world pandemic."