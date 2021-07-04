Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor put on a public display of affection at Wimbledon

27-year-old Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson appears to have found love with 26-year-old Bridgerton actress, Phoebe Dynevor. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson has been pictured during a PDA-filled date with his new A-list flame.

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor made their first public appearance as a couple at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on the weekend.

The pair, who have reportedly been dating since March, were seen watching Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite.

They appeared smitten with one another as they cozied up during the match and were spotted kissing several times.

Davidson, who hails from the US, was previously linked to pop star Ariana Grande after their whirlwind four-month engagement in 2018, before he briefly dated British actress Kate Beckinsale and US supermodel Kaia Gerber.

Meanwhile British actress Dynevor, 26, shot to fame on the breakout Netflix series Bridgerton, in which she plays the lead role Daphne Bridgerton, in December.

After a series of high-profile breakups, Davidson revealed his candid approach to relationships during an interview in May.

"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be," he said on The Breakfast Club podcast. "And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?"

"So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.'

"And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."