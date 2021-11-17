Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian fuel romance rumours in new pyjama pics

The pair first sparked rumours after sharing a kiss during Kim Kardashian's cameo on SNL last month. Photo / SNL

The pair first sparked rumours after sharing a kiss during Kim Kardashian's cameo on SNL last month. Photo / SNL

After weeks of dating rumours and speculation, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been pictured together for the first time.

All snuggled up in matching SKIMS pyjamas, the 41-year-old mogul and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star posed for a picture alongside Kris Jenner and hip-hop hype man Flavor Flav.

Flav posted the picture to his Instagram account captioning it "celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner".

Flav added: "Pete I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for. It lookz real good on you. Happy Birthday."

Davidson, known for his cheeky humour on SNL, stuck a middle finger up towards the camera while the SKIMS creator held up a classic peace and pout.

The two looked comfortable as they shared one set of the pj's. Davidson wore the SKIMS fleece plaid top while Kardashian donned the bottoms.

Earlier this week Davidson turned 28 years old and based on Flav's caption, the group celebrated the occasion at Jenner's estate in Palm Springs.

The hip-hop legend's relationship to Davidson, Jenner and Kardashian remains unclear. However the two picture posts and his unexpected statement of calling Davidson his "adopted son" suggests the SNL and hip-hop star are close.

Flav's Instagram post comes only a week after Davidson laughed off speculation about his relationship with the reality star during an appearance on Lake Night with Seth Myers.

Yet earlier this week US Weekly reported, the business mogul is "falling for" the SNL star after a source said Kardashian has "such an easy time" connecting with Davidson.

The source continued to tell the publication "he makes her feel good and she's excited to see what happens".

Kim and Pete - who split from Phoebe Dynevor in August - have both recently emerged from high-profile romances, and they've been bonding over their experiences.