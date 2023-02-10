The Marvel star has revealed how his co-star is doing after horror New Year's Day accident. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is “doing all right” following his snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor’s Marvel co-star Paul Rudd revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and the 52-year-old had spoken this week and that he was “doing all right” -however he didn’t provide further detail.

Rudd isn’t the first co-star to publicly comment on the actor’s current health status, with Evangeline Lilly also speaking on his current condition during an interview with Access.

The star said she was at the actor’s house the “other night” and said despite him being confined to a wheelchair, he is in high spirits.

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle, a straight-up miracle,” she told the news outlet.

Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed details of his horror snowplow accident. Photo / Instagram

Renner suffered “30-plus broken bones” in the accident that took place on New Year’s Day after he was run over by his own seven-tonne Pistenbully snowplough in Nevada while trying to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

The accident left him in critical condition with significant chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

His friends said his injuries were much worse than feared and that he “nearly bled out” and “almost died” while waiting for help to arrive.

“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there,” a source told RadarOnline.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of foul play.

The Marvel actor is back at home after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident. Photo / Instagram

Since the accident, the actor has shared regular updates with his fans and expressed his gratitude to those who have been checking in and showing their support.

In a post at the end of last month, the star shared a photo of himself lying in a bed with his hands clasped on his chest while he received mobility assistance.

He captioned the post: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” The Hurt Locker star wrote in the caption of his photo in which he can be seen receiving physical therapy.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” he continued.

“These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” Renner finished.