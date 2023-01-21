Jeremy Renner was badly injured in a snowplough accident. Photo / AP

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he suffered “30 plus broken bones” as he updated fans on his condition after his snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old shared his gratitude for fans who have been checking in and showing their support for the actor after the incident.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” The Hurt Locker star wrote in the caption of his photo in which he can be seen receiving physical therapy.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” he continued.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” Renner finished.

In the picture, Renner can be seen lying in a bed with his hands clasped on his chest as he receives mobility assistance.

Renner’s physical therapy is just the beginning of his healing process. Renner’s representatives said he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in a critical but stable condition after surgery.

Renner was run over by his own seven-tonne Pistenbully snowplough in Nevada while trying to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with significant chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

His friends said his injuries were much worse than feared and that he “nearly bled out” and “almost died” while waiting for help to arrive.

“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there,” a source told RadarOnline.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.