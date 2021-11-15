Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum has secret 9-year-old child from past relationship

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum recently got married, and now a source claims he has a secret 9-year-old child. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton's new husband Carter Reum reportedly has a secret 9-year-old child.

According to a report, the existence of Reum's child has been revealed to the public for the first time following the couple's nuptials.

40-year-old Reum had a child with reality star Laura Bellizzi, who now lives in California with the child. Bellizzi also briefly dated actor Mel Gibson, and it was reported in 2011 that the child was his, however Gibson denied these claims.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," a spokesperson for Reum told the New York Post's Page Six.

"Also, she [Laura Bellizzi] saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him," the source added, and also said Reum has only met his daughter once.

"It's not about (Reum) or the mother. It's about making the child whole. She is absolutely an amazing little girl. She has so much love to give. And she wants to give it to him, his family and whoever he chooses to love."

Hilton married Reum last week in a lavish ceremony attended by Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian.

She gushed about the ceremony on Instagram where she shared several pictures from the big day.

Hilton wrote: "You will forever be my always! So happy and excited to start this new chapter with you my love! You are my everything now and forever.

"My 11:11 Wish came true! So happy and excited to be your Wife!"

Her wedding was filmed for the upcoming docu-series Paris in Love.