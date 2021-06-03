Paramedics reportedly called to Jojo Siwa's house after suspected drug overdose

A guest at JoJo Siwa's Pride party reportedly suffered an overdose. Photo / Getty Images

Emergency services were reportedly called to JoJo Siwa's house after a suspected drug overdose.

TMZ reports one of the guests at JoJo Siwa's pride party suffered a medical event. According to the outlet, a male in his 30 may have taken too much LSD. The man was later transported to a hospital and his condition is not known. He reportedly showed up to the event high on the substance.

Siwa rose to fame on the reality show Dance Moms and has since established a social media and acting career. She had posted snaps of the rainbow-themed party on her Instagram account before the big night. Several influencers attended the event, including Tana Mogeu.

The star came out as pansexual in April and spoke to People explaining how she realised her identity.

JoJo Siwa previewed her epic party on social media. Photo / Instagram

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human."

Siwa has been cast in a Paramount movie Bounce, an adaptation of a young adult novel by Megan Shull. In a cover story for Entertainment Weekly, the star sparked headlines when she said she didn't want to kiss a male character in the film - out of respect for her girlfriend.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human," she said.

"Especially because it's a man."

"I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad," she added.

Variety reports a source close to the production noted the kiss isn't essential to the script and could be cut if Siwa is uncomfortable with it.

Yesterday Siwa echoed the report that the star wouldn't be made to shoot anything she wasn't comfortable with.

In a tweet, she said: "My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do ever!!! I'm so excited to make the movie "Bounce" and couldn't have better people to make it with!!"